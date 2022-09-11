Lincoln National Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $50.81 on Friday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

