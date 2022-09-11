Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $503.70 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 billion and approximately $503.70 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.50 or 0.00289900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00031733 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $654.64 or 0.03036497 BTC.

ErrorCoin (ERR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,146,656 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

