Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,180 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $95,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 710.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 241.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $257.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,871. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.87 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.68.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

