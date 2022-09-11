Lonestar Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.88 Million Investment in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000. Algoma Steel Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.