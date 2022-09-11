Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.