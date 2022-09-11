Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Markforged Trading Up 8.5 %

MKFG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,146. The stock has a market cap of $482.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Markforged Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 334.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Markforged by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,230 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markforged by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Markforged by 595.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 765,268 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

