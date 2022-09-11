Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
MKFG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,146. The stock has a market cap of $482.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.28.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
