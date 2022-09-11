Mass Ave Global Inc. Acquires 68,000 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Mass Ave Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vietnam ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned 0.45% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 809,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 506,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,291. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.