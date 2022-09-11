Mass Ave Global Inc. Buys Shares of 3,037 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Moody’s accounts for about 0.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,642,000 after buying an additional 106,483 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 16,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.54. 383,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.95. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

