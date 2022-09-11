Mass Ave Global Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Baidu makes up about 0.1% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

BIDU traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $138.43. 1,832,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

