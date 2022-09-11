Mass Ave Global Inc. Reduces Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mass Ave Global Inc. decreased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,376 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 2.1% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in KE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in KE by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,574. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of -2.15.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

