Mass Ave Global Inc. Takes $65.98 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,332,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,983,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for 17.5% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,950.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,950.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,031,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $718,720 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CRDO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.