MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $30.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

MCFT stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 114.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

