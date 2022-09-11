McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.04.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $259.52 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

