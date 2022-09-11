Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $133.97.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 494,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

