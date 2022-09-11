MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $223,070.69 and $80.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011174 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.