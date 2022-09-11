Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $86.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 93.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 588.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.