Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

