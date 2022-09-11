Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,093,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,973,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

