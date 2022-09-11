MiniDOGE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,925.00 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $292,274.44 and $17,925.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiniDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002090 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.