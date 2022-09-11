Mist Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Mist has a market cap of $1.04 million and $59,418.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft. The official website for Mist is mist.game.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

