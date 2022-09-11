MobiFi Hits One Day Volume of $18,361.00 (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, MobiFi has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. MobiFi has a total market cap of $153,471.46 and approximately $18,361.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobiFi Profile

MobiFi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. The official website for MobiFi is mobifi.io. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi.

MobiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

