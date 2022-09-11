monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $223.83 Average PT from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
monday.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. monday.com has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $450.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
