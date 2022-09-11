monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $223.83 Average PT from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. monday.com has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.