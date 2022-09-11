MONK Price Down 27.2% This Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $307,051.20 and approximately $7,550.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

