Moonriver Price Reaches $12.73 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $66.99 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.73 or 0.00059101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.47 or 1.00073035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

MOVR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,463,635 coins and its circulating supply is 5,261,942 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

