Moonshot Price Down 21% Over Last Week (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Moonshot has a total market cap of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00776644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014668 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019849 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Moonshot
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.
Moonshot Coin Trading
