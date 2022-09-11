Morgan Stanley Boosts CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Price Target to 1,010.00

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEZYY opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.16.
About CEZ, a. s.
Further Reading
