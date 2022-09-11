Morgan Stanley Boosts CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Price Target to 1,010.00

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEZYY opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

