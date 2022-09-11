Morgan Stanley Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $412.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.