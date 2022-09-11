Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 83,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $5,299,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

MS stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,976,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

