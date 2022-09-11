Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192,284 shares during the period. Nano Dimension accounts for about 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 329,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 60.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 39,707 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 2,167,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

