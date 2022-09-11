Nano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $122.82 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004717 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.