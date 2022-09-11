National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
NYSE NGG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. National Grid has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
