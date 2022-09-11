National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE NGG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. National Grid has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in National Grid by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

