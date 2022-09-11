NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 2.3 %

NetEase stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.