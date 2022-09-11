NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. NetScout Systems makes up about 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.45% of NetScout Systems worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after acquiring an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 435,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,827. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

