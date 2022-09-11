News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) is 59 North Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

59 North Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,286 shares during the quarter. News accounts for about 11.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of News worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in News by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in News by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 166,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

