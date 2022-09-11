NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $21.39 and approximately $322,565.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00074919 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

