NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

