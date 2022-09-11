Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.35.

NTDOY opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

Nintendo’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 461,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

