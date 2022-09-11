Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Lowered to CHF 88 at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

