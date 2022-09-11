Nutriband (NTRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Nutriband to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NTRB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of Nutriband as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

