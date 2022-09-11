Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

