Page Arthur B Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 219,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,501,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.