Page Arthur B Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.7% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $10.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,417. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.