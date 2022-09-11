Palo Alto Investors LP Acquires 1,289,328 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289,328 shares during the quarter. Epizyme makes up 0.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 4.12% of Epizyme worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Epizyme by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPZM. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. 7,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,203. The company has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

