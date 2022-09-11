Palo Alto Investors LP Boosts Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for 1.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 6.16% of eHealth worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $168,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 815,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

