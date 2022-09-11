Palo Alto Investors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Palo Alto Investors LP cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 5.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $76,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 209,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,654. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

