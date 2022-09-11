Palo Alto Investors LP Purchases 151,081 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Karyopharm Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 7.08% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $41,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 1,778,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

