Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 25,778 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Palo Alto Investors LP cut its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,778 shares during the quarter. Gritstone bio comprises approximately 0.7% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 3.20% of Gritstone bio worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 14.7% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 505,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,645. The firm has a market cap of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.41. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

