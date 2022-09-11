Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $6.17 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $222,040.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

PNG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,806,491 coins. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

