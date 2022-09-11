Pantos (PAN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.74 Million

Pantos (PAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and $19,892.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pantos Profile

PAN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

