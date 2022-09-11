PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for about 18.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 5.09% of PAR Technology worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in PAR Technology by 58.3% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PAR Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP lifted its position in PAR Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in PAR Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,890. The stock has a market cap of $969.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

